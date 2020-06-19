Key Issues

The parliamentary committee formed for probing the incident occurred at Chaurjahari municiplaity-8, Soti in Rukum (Paschim) started face-to-face consultation with the concerned side in the district.

The team that reached the district headquarters Musikot for the investigation into the incident consulted with the political parties’ leaders, rights defenders and journalists, among others on Thursday.

The committee gathered the opinion of district-based stakeholders and also received their deliberations on the potential reason behind the incident of inter-caste marriage killing six persons including Nawaraj BK on last May 23.

The concerned sides had put their opinion regarding potential circumstances following the incident and also recommended measures to not allow recurrence of such incidents in future.

The committee headed by member of the House of Representatives Devendra Poudel met with victim families in Jajarkot and also discussed with security agencies and other concerned sides there in connection with the incident.

The nine-member committee members then reached the incident site at Soti village and made on-site inspection of the site and enquired with the locals about the incident.

Earlier, a probe team formed by the Home Ministry had undertaken an on-site investigation into the incident and submitted its report to the government in Kathmandu.

It may be noted that the incident occurred at Soti had taken the lives of five from Bheri municipality of Jajarkot and one from Chaurjahari municipality.

A murder case was filed against 34 people for allegedly involved in the incident at the Rukum Court. Twenty-nine among them were already arrested and five are still at large.

Source: National News Agency Nepal