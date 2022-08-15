General

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota has said that the parliamentary committees have become an important platform for addressing inter-party differences on contemporary issues.

Speaking at a function held to unveil a book titled "Parliamentary Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee: Practices and Achievements" published by the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee in the capital on Monday, he said that the role of the committee has been effective in the Parliament's important work of law making.

He however said the parliament needs to work more in formulation of quality laws and pointed out the need of wiping out the duplication seen among some committees of the federal parliament.

On the occasion, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand said that it was an important deed of the committee to publish the practice and achievements of the committee in the form of a book.

Chairperson of the National Inclusion Commission Dr Ramkrishna Timalsena suggested to include other essential topics in addition to the practices, achievements and articles of some experts in the book.

Source: National News Agency Nepal