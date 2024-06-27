Parliamentary committees to study Pokhara and Gautam Buddha International Airports



Kathmandu: The Public Accounts Committee of the Federal Parliament has formed separate sub-committee to conduct a comprehensive study of the two new international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara.

Chairperson of the committee Rishikesh Pokharel shared that two separate parliamentary sub-committees have been formed to study and Gautam Buddha International Airport located in Bhairahawa and the Pokhara International Airport.

According to him, a 12-member sub-committee has been formed under the coordination of MP Rajendra Prasad Lingden who is also President of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party to study the Pokhara International Airport, and an eight-member sub-committee has been formed under the coordination of MP Yogesh Bhattarai who is UML Secretary to study the Gautam Buddha International Airport.

The sub-committees will carry out on-site monitoring to study of the two airports to review why the projects of national pride and made with huge investments are not able to give returns, said the secretary of the

committee, Yekram Giri.

Source: National News Agency Nepal