A delegation headed by Chairperson of the France-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group Daniel Salmon paid a courtesy call President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

On the occasion, matters of mutual interest between Nepal and France were discussed, according to Sagar Acharya, the spokesperson of the Office of the President. Senior officials of the government of Nepal and the Ambassador of France to Nepal were also present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal