The Federal Parliament, Parliamentary Hearing Committee has proceeded ahead with the hearing of the proposed Nepali ambassadors to the United States of America, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The government had on October 1 proposed the name of former finance Minister Dr Yuba raj Khatiwada for appointment as ambassador to the USA, the former Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi as ambassador to the UK and Nirmal Kumar Bishwokarma as ambassador to South Africa. It had then sent the names to the Committee for hearing.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee at its meeting today decided to publish a public notice soliciting from the general public any complaints against the proposed names within 10 days based on clear grounds and related evidence. The Committee shall take appropriate decision on the nominations after scrutinising the complaints that it has received within the stipulated time, said Laxman Lal Karna, the Committee chairperson.

According to the constitutional provision, the President appoints the ambassadors on the recommendation of the government after the name of the proposed ambassador is endorsed through parliamentary hearing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal