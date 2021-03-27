General

A 15-member new working committee of the Parliamentary Journalists Society of Nepal has been elected with Sanjeeb Bagale as its chair.

The 7th general convention of the Society held today picked DP Upadhyay and Tulasi Sapkota as the vice-chairpersons, Bishnu Khadka as the general-secretary, Jayasingh Mahara as the secretary and Sirjana Ghimire as the treasurer.

Among others elected as the working committee members are Rabin Sapkota, Sabita Sharma, Angaraj Neupane, Kiran Dahal, Shambhu Dangal, Akash Ghimire, Keshab Bahadur Bhul and Amardeep Shrestha.

The Society has become a common platform of journalists covering news and photo related to parliamentary affairs. It has a total of 136 parliamentary reporters and photographers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal