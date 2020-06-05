Key Issues

A parliamentary special committee is to be formed to investigate into the 23 May Soti incident that took place in Rukum (West). The incident had left deaths of six people.

In a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota said the main opposition had been frequently demanding for the formation of a parliamentary body of such kind while other political parties had also emphatically raised the particular issue so the committee would be formed to respond to such voices.

The committee is to be formed in accordance with the Rule 177 of the House of Representatives Regulations-2075 BS. Parties representing in the HoR will be consulted before proceeding to that end.

It may be noted that NC had been demanding the constitution of an all-party parliamentary investigation committee to ensure an impartial investigation in regard to the incident. In today’s session, the party reiterated the demand.

Seeking time in the meeting, NC whip Pushpa Bhusal insisted on constituting the parliamentary committee, expressing her doubts over the effective investigation on behalf of the government.

She accused that opinions came on behalf of the government in regard to the incident are intended to influence the investigation and make it weaker. ”The Rukum (West) incident is not just an act of crime, it is a severe crime against humanity.”

Similarly, lawmakers Sarita Giri and Amrita Agrahari said remark that lawmaker Ganga Chaudhary gave few days ago in the House had hurt their dignity and sought an apology from her.

On the occasion, Education and Health Committee President Jayapuri Gharti presented the committee’s annual report, 2077 BS.

Source: National News Agency