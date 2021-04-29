Health & Safety, medical

Parsa district recorded a total of 169 new patients of Corona Virus infection this morning.

Among 288 swab tests conducted at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, 133 males and 36 females tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 140 are from Parsa district, 24 from Bara, three from Rautahat and one each from Saptari and Dailekh district, COVID-19 Coordinator of Narayani Hospital Dr Saroj Roshan Das said.

With the latest data, the total number of infected ones reached 4,317 in Parsa district.

The number of reported active cases in Parsa district is 1,135.

Source: National News Agency Nepal