Key Issues

Nepali Congress leader Sujata Koirala has expressed concern over the low participation of women at the policy formulation level in Nepal.

Addressing a virtual discussions programme on women security and challenges organized by the Nepali Women Society Portugal to mark the 111th International Women's Day today, Koirala, who is also the former deputy prime minister, underlined the need for the state to effectively put into practice the various provisions related to women rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.

She emphasized on ensuring a meaningful participation of women at the policy formulation level including in the economic, social and political sectors.

Nepal Women Association central president Uma Regmi called on the state to become more serious regarding minimizing the violence against women including domestic violence and promoting the women rights.

Nepali Congress Women Department central secretary Laxmi Khatiwada, advocate Bishnu Basyal and gender specialist Dr Jyoti Tuladhar, Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) Portugal president Tilak Gaire, Public Liaison Committee Belgium president Sita Sapkota, International Literary Society Portugal president Binod Dhimal, Public Liaison Committee Portugal president Binod Ghimire and founder of the Nepali Women Society Portugal, Sita Baral, among the speakers said women participation should not be only limited to seminars and meetings but it should be made meaningful by bringing change in the status of women.

Acting president of the Society Meena Maya Kharal presided over the programme.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Women Society Portugal has organized a day-long training-cum-interaction on legal counseling to women on the occasion today.

In the programme, senior lawyer Rajendra Sharma and advocate Sharada Poudel gave out information regarding the problems faced by the women in Nepal at present and the various legal provisions.

NRNA Britain president Punam Gurung called on Nepali women to build their capacity in all areas and fight for leadership rather than wait for things to fall in place.

Source: National News Agency Nepal