Political parties have agreed to proceed with an impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice ( CJ) Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana.

In a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee summoned by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota today, political parties agreed to constitute an 11-member recommendation committee to study the proposal and present a report within the next three months, according to Federal Parliament Secretariat Spokesperson Dr Rojnath Pande.

With this decision, the proposal to impeach the CJ is to be incorporated in the agenda of House of Representatives (HoR) today.

CJ Rana faces the impeachment motion since February 13. Political parties moved the Federal Parliament Secretariat questioning his competency and conducts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal