Key Issues

Leaders of major political parties have expressed differing views on present political situation and formation of new government.

At an interaction organized in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Nepali Congress leader Ramesh Lekhak said if the certainty is restored in political situation, his party would lead the new government. He however said there were contradictory views- one section demanding NC joined government and another denying it.

Similarly, CPN UML leader Khagaraj Adhikari said the political parties now should support the present government rather than seeking its options. After the Supreme Court verdict split the CPN UML and CPN (Maoist Centre), the UML was for strengthening its organization and party image.

CPN (Maoist Centre) leader and National Assembly member Dinanath Sharma said his party would not withdraw support to present government until the candidate for new prime minister emerged. He argued that only withdrawing the support to present government does not clear present impasse.

On the occasion, civil society member Dr Sundar Mani Dixit said the best person for the new prime minister at present is Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Mahantha Thakur. He argued that country was in stalemate due to parties' wrangling.

Source: National News Agency Nepal