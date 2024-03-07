Parties express their take on new ruling alliance in parliament

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak informed the House of Representatives today that with the change in the power equation his party, the Nepali Congress, would now remain in the opposition bench as a 'constructive opposition'. Sharing about the decisions of the Nepali Congress central work execution committee and the parliamentary party's meetings, he said his party has withdrawn its support to the government as a new alliance was formed 'without any reason' despite his party showing honesty and goodwill towards the erstwhile ruling coalition. He expressed best wishes to the present reconstituted government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', saying may this government become successful in protecting the constitution, consolidating the existing political system and maintaining lasting peace, good governance, prosperity and stability in the country. This government will last until remaining term of parliament: UML Vice-Chair Poudel CPN (UML) Vice-Chair Bishnu Prasad Poude l has expressed the confidence that the present government and the ruling alliance will last until the remaining term of the parliament. Speaking in the meeting of the House of Representatives today on party-wise, he described the new alliance of parties as natural as no single party has a majority in the parliament. He contended that alliances can be formed with any political party in such context. Leader Poudel congratulated PM Dahal for initiating a new alliance for promoting good governance, prosperity and social justice in the country. He asserted that the present coalition will focus on addressing the problems of the nation and people. New alliance will be continued for long, says Maoist Centre leader Paudel Lawmaker of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Devendra Paudel, has said the incumbent ruling alliance would exist till next four years. Expressing views on the behalf of the party in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, Paudel argued that no one could break this alliance. "This alliance wi ll continue for remaining four years. No one can break it. It was a mistake to split the alliance in the past. The country failed to achieve stability", he stressed. Leader Paudel mentioned, "We have made alliance again to give stability to the country", expressing belief that the incumbent government would carry out activities in an expedited manner. "This government will be able to formulate laws and resolve problems facing by the country. Parties have responsibilities of building a nation. It is necessary to move ahead forging national consensus for country's prosperity and common issues", he underscored. RSP joins govt to seek solution, not only to raise questions: Chief Whip Pariyar Similarly, Chief Whip of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Santosh Pariyar, has said his party joined the government to seek the solution of the questions the party has been raising. Expressing the view in today's meeting of the House of Representatives on the behalf of the party, Pariyar shared, "It is easy to ask que stion. Political parties should not escape when time comes for a solution." "The RSP joined the government with a belief to change the face of the country. It will exit from the government on the day, it fails to deliver works in favour of the nation and people", he stressed. The Chief Whip laid emphasis on the need of developing the parliament as the place for civilized practices. Chair Lingden stresses on new national consensus Chairperson of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, has pointed out the need of new national consensus to resolve existing problems of the country. Putting forth the view in today's meeting of the House of Representatives on the behalf of the party, Chair Lingden called all sides to take the country ahead through new understanding. "The government has to bring a concrete programme to resolve problems of loan shark victims, cooperative victims and dairy producing farmers", he shared. The RPP Chair explained that the government should give concrete response to the q uestions raised by opposition parties. Source: National News Agency Nepal