politics

The political parties were given the time till noon today to withdraw the names if they want from the closed list they submitted under the proportional electoral system for the coming November 20 election to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly.

They were asked by the Election Commission to do so from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the EC is to inform the concerned political parties about the withdrawal from 1:00pm to 3:00pm today itself.

The political parties were given the deadline of October 2 to submit the amended list of names for closed list.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS