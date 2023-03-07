General

A meeting of various parties and groups of the Maoist stream has decided to oppose and confront any activities that go against the words and spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA).

The top Maoist leaders associated with the then Maoist party during the People's War held a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar today. They decided to move forward with a single voice, concluding that activities against the Peace Accord have started to surface in recent days.

"We are one on all issues related to the transitional justice needed to be moved forward through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP). The attention has been drawn to carry out the remaining works of the peace process in a speedy manner," reads a joint press release issued after the meeting.

The press release states that they are committed to implementing the agreements reached with the State at different times. It is said the meeting held important discussions also in making the works of the TRC and the CIEDP, the transitional justice mechanisms formed as per the CPA, more effective ahead.

"We are clear on the fact that activities that go against the process of transitional justice do not help in the implementation of the peace agreement. We call on the government to immediately take initiatives for management of the legal and institutional provisions required for concluding the remaining works of the peace process," states the press release.

The meeting has decided that they are unanimous in confronting any activity directed against the CPA and the political change.

Among the leaders putting forth their collective views as such are Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Dr Baburam Bhattarai of the Nepal Samajbadi Party, standing committee member of CPN (Revolutionary Maoist) CP Gajurel, NCP spokesman Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma, CPN (Bahumat) coordinator Dharmendra Bastola, general secretary of Baigyanik Samajbadi Communist Party, Bishwa Bhakta Dulal, CPN (Maoist Socialist) Chairman Karnajeet Budhathoki and central member of Maoist Communist Party of Nepal, Narayan Prasad Dhimal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal