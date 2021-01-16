General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in most places of the country today due to the influence of the low pressure system, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in Province no 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces with chances of light rain at some places of Province no 1 , due to the influence of the low pressure area that has developed over Bangladesh and its surrounding.

Fog and haze will occur in most places of the country for some days more due to the influence of this low pressure system. The weather is partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region of Province no 1 and dense fog has occurred in the Tarai region.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces towards the afternoon while remaining mostly fair in the rest of the country, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The Division in its latest weather bulletin states that Kathmandu's minimum temperature was 5.0 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 19.8 degrees Celsius today. Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jumla today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal