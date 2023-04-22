General

Nepal is organising the Seventh Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping International Symposium (PTPS) from June 13.

The International Symposium is organised in different countries every year with an objective of using latest technology as well as developing possibility for the use of digital technology in peacekeeping with the support of the United Nations.

Spokesperson at the Defense Ministry, Prakash Poudel, shared that such programmes are found effective to exchange experience about technology used in peacekeeping mission, challenge and good practice among member countries in the context of rapid development of information technology and changing security situation in the world.

The Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping initiative was established by the United Nations in Italy in 2014 for the first time. Nepal is organising the PTPS with the collaboration of UN Office of Information and Communication Technology based on its commitment and contribution for the establishment of world peace.

There would be participation of around 300 delegates from around 48 countries as well as the UN Headquarters in the symposium, said Brigadier General and Spokesperson of the Nepali Army, Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

Around 44,565 Nepali peacekeepers have contributed to 44 peacekeeping missions of the world so far at the call of the UN.

Nepal ranks the second among the countries contributing the highest number of troops to the peacekeeping mission.

The four-day symposium would provide opportunity for dialogue and collaboration with representatives of Peace Mission, Global Service Centre and UN Headquarters about complex challenges facing in peacekeeping operation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal