Nepali Congress (NC) has entrusted the party leadership with the responsibility to troubleshoot the remaining issues of the party membership. A meeting of the NC's former and current office-bearers held on Thursday handed over the responsibility of facilitating the remaining issues of the active membership of the party to the party leadership, Joint Secretary General of NC Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said. NC Active Membership Probe Panel formed by the party on Tuesday had submitted its report to party President Sher Bahadur Deuba. The former and current office-bearers' meeting on Wednesday had extended the committee's time by one more day to revise the report. Dr Mahat said that today's meeting of the committee has presented its report with amendment but there are some issues to be resolved. He said that the remaining issues would be sorted out by the party's top leadership within two-four days and, which will be submitted to the central election committee. The new schedule for the convention would be released soon in the affected units. It is said that the details of the active membership from Bara and Saptari district was received too late while there are some disputes to be resolved in Sindhupalchowk, Rasuwa, Kavre, Dhanusha, Sarlahi and Kailali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal