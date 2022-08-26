General

Political party registration under the Proportional Representation (PR) system of the election to the members of the House of Representatives and province assembly has begun.

According to the Election Commission secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, in the first day today 29 political parties have registered their parties to take part in HoR election under PR electoral system.

Likewise, 25 political parties got registered in province-1, 27 in Madhes province, 26 in Bagmati province, 25 in Gandaki province, 26 in Lumbini province, 22 in Karnali province and 23 in Sudurpaschim province, the EC official shared.

The EC has designated the office of the election officer at its own office.

It may be noted that the EC has set the serial number of 87 political parties eligible to participate in the HoR election under the First-Past-the-Post electoral system. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal