General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the party with about two-thirds majority was split in an immoral way in a bid to push the country into instability. He hinted at the split in the then unified Nepal Communist Party (NCP) following the Supreme Court verdict to quash the unification of the former NCP led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Prachanda.

He stressed the need for a unity despite split in the NCP by the power against the country and people. Prachanda was speaking at a gathering and a training session for the party cadres organised by Karnali Province liaison committee of party here Saturday.

Claiming that they were not responsible for party split, the former Prime Minister said, "There is a need to bring people supportive of big communist for building socialism. There is a need to reunite the party that has been divided in an unnatural way." The training session was attended by party leaders and cadres from the province.

On another occasion, Chairperson Prachanda criticised the incumbent government as 'erratic' in history. He made this statement at the fourth central council meeting of the Nepal Civil Service Employee's Association here.

Saying that it was unfortunate that the two-thirds majority government was 'erratic', he heavily came down on the court's verdict that he said helped a person removed from party continue as Prime Minister. Prachanda referred to the 70 percent central members of the then NCP that removed PM Oli from the party.

In another context, he was hopeful that a new government would be formed in some days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal