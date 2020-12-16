Trading

Minister for Finance and NCP General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said that the conflict of interest in the Nepal Communist Party does not affect anything at all in future.

Poudel said so while laying foundation stone for the building of Kanti Secondary School and Hostel in Butwal today.

Stating that the NCP will move ahead in unison resolving the internal issues in the party, Poudel said, "The incumbent government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will stay in government for five years and all those things promised in the party's manifestos during the election would be materialized."

The NCP General Secretary urged those parties who were dreaming of creating a division/split in the NCP not to dream such a dream anymore for he reaffirmed that any differences and internal disputes in the NCP would not affect the incumbent government. "NCP will move ahead in unison."

The Minister opined that Butwal was not emerging as a centre not only in Lumbini State but also in the country. Minister Poudel was elected from Butwal.

According to him, Butwal would be a centre for socio-economic, commerce, tourism and education once the ongoing development projects in Rupandehi district would be completed.

The Minister also urged the education institutions here to pay attention to provide quality education and skilled human resources since the education institutions were becoming resourceful from the physical infrastructures point of view.

Similarly, Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment for Lumbini Province Leela Giri assured that there will not be any budget crunch to make the School a model one in the State.

Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City Chief Shivaraj Subedi said that Butwal was emerging as an education hub in the Lumbini State.

The School building will be four-story and will have 35 rooms and is estimated to be built at Rs 130 million. The Hostel building will be three-storey and will have 24 rooms each for girls and boys hostel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal