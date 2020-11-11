Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) standing committee member Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai today said party would not be let split at any cost.

Stating that party would not be split although there are general disputes, Bhattarai, also Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said second generation of party leadership would work to save the party.

The minister was speaking at a gathering of party leaders and cadres at Aatharai Tribeni rural municipality in his home district Taplejung. “NCP is a sea. A wave may strike. But it will disappear. It does not mean to be worried when it comes,” he said.

He urged party leaders and cadres not to be worried about it, sacrifice to save the party and create public pressure to retain party unity.

Minister Bhattarai said he would buy breathalyzers at his own expenses for school management and effective teaching and learning. Stating that there had been complaints about school staffs missing office time and becoming irregular at school and under the influence of alcohol at work, he said, “I will purchase breathalyzers on my own and send them to schools for school reforms,” he said at an interaction at Maiwakhola rural municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal