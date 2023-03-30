General

President Ramchandra Paudel has said the Pashupatinath area has ancient, historical and religious significance.

Inaugurating the Bankali Park constructed and managed by Shree Radhamadhav Committee Nepal in memory of Jagatguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj at Pashupatinath area today, President Paudel said Pashupatinath Temple is Nepal's significant religious tourism destination.

He opined that it was necessary to make this park more systematic so that people, after visiting and worshipping the Pashupatinath Temple, could enjoy the pleasant environment in the park to relax for sometimes.

"Bankali Park has special importance for the appropriate management of this pilgrimage visited by Hindu devotees and tourists," shared President Paudel.

He further said that all activities related to worship and other management inside Pashupati area should be done by the Pashupati Area Development Trust as it is the autonomous and responsible organisation established for broader welfare of Pashupati area.

The Bankali Park would be further protected and developed after handing it over to the Trust, he mentioned.

The President suggested for the development of Pashupatinath area by formulating an extensive master plan.

It was necessary that all should pay attention to make basic and essential services like clean drinking water, toilets, parking, internet, information board and security arrangement more systematic and effective in Pashupati area, said President Paudel.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS