The Patan Airport in Baitadi has not seen any flight for the past ten months. Prior to that, it would record the operation of flights on Dhangadhi-Baitadi-Dhangadhi route once in a week.

It is said high airfare is one of the reasons discouraging the authority concerned to resume the flight. As a result, people here in need have to seek a flight from the Dhangadhi Airport to depart for destinations.

The last flight was conducted on March 24, 2022. The Summit Air was providing its service here each Thursday.

Summit Air representative Krishna Dutta Bhatta said it was still not certain about the re-operation of the flight. Though it was told the resumption of the flight was likely from coming mid-February, it has not been officially confirmed.

The fare for an 18-minute flight from the airport to Dhangadhi is Rs 5,000. The suspension of the flight has its implications on people especially during health emergency, said a local Chaman Bhandari.

He demanded the Company that it adjusted the fare and regularized service. The airport, as the second largest airport in the entire Sudurpaschim Province, was reopened in 2077 BS following its closure for 26 consecutive years. It was inaugurated in 2036 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal