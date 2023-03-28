General

The Patan High Court has issued an interim order to hold the Free Students Union (FSU) election in Ratna Rajya Laxmi Campus (RR Campus), Nepal Commerce Campus and Patan Multiple Campus.

The single bench of Justice Jagadish Ghimire, hearing on the three writ petitions here Tuesday, ordered that the FSU election be held in these campuses at the earliest for the greater good of the students. "Considering the welfare of the students, an interim order is issued in the name of the defendant to carry out the remaining works of the FSU elections by determining the date of the election and by bringing on board all sides," reads the order.

"It is not appropriate to postpone the election indefinitely as the election is for the welfare of the students."

Madan Bhandari of RR Campus, Diwas Sapkota of Commerce Campus and Suresh GC of Patan Campus had filed writ petitions demanding the FSU election in their respective colleges.

Apart from these campuses, election is also due in Amrit Science Campus, Trichandra Campus, Bishwabhasa Campys, Ayurved Campus.

The Tribhuvan University on March 19 had held election in its constituent and affiliated colleges across the country.

Source: National News Agency -RSS