The local levels here have sealed off Patan bazaar in the district in a bid to prevent and control the growing cases of coronavirus. Similarly, Dehimandu bazaar has been closed and vehicle movement halted.

The all side meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor at Patan Municipality Keshab Bahadur Chand took the decision to seal off Patan bazaar from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm today.

Municipality Mayor Chand informed that the decision was taken in view of the crowds and fair at Uday Dev Temple of Patan on the occasion of the Mahaastami and Mahanawami. It was for containing the spread of coronavirus. If anyone is found disobeying the rule, he/she would be fined Rs 5,000, Chand warned.

Similarly, the animal sacrifices at the temple which gather people was banned after the decision of district security meeting, according to chief of area police office, Patan, Dhandev Saud.

Meanwhile, Dehimandu bazaar of Dasharath Chand Municipality-2 has been closed for two days- Mahaastami and Mahanawami. Even the movement of vehicles is banned. It is also done to discourage people's gathering and crowds at temples during the festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal