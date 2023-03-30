General

Chitwan is one of the most preferred destinations of tourists especially for jungle safari. Domestic and foreign tourists turn up to the Chitwan National Park for observing the world's rare one-horned rhino and other wild species.

Sauraha is the popular tourism hotspot in Chitwan. Lately other places having geographical linkage with the Chitwan National Park are also gaining popularity as tourist destination areas.

Like Sauraha, West Chitwan's Patihani has been the preferred choice of tourists lately. Patihani, located in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-22 has turned to be the center of attraction for domestic and foreign tourists. Inflow of foreign tourists to the area has gradually increased, shared ward chair Bishnuraj Mahato.

"Local level has laid emphasis on expanding infrastructures and managing tourism services for encouraging tourists to prolong their stay in Patihani", he said, adding, "Tourists especially coming for jungle safari prefer visiting Patihani as the national park's wildlife are being mostly found in the western Chitwan".

The peaceful ambience here has also attracted tourists. One can reach Patihani after around 14-km travel from main bazaar area of Bharatpur. The tourism business that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic is now gradually coming to its usual state.

Tourists are seen enjoying with elephant riding in the Rapti River flowing through the national park. They are happy with the peaceful environment of Patihani as well.

German tourist Upaph recounted his experience that it was very joyful to take shower with elephant riding in the Rapti. Terming Nepal naturally beautiful, he said, adding he took it a fortunate moment to observe rare wild species in the national park.

Upon arrival in Patihani, tourists can enjoy seeing different species of ghariyal crocodile in the river and one-horned rhino among other rare animals in the park.

Information Officer at the Chitwan National Park Ganesh Prasad Tiwari informed that as many as 191,883 tourists arrived in Chitwan up to mid-March in the current fiscal year. Last year a total of 1,90,458 tourists had visited different tourism destinations of Chitwan. ---

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS