Preparations are on full swing to operate the Patihani Resort – a well-appointed structure constructed at Patihani of tourism city, Chitwan, at the investment of Rs 1 billion. The resort located nearby the Rapti River in Bharatpur Metropolis-22 is of five-star rating. Managing Director of the Resort, Rishi Neupane shared the Resort was constructed at the investment of 22 entrepreneurs froma cros the country including Chitwan. Rs 750 million has been already invested for the structure and its investment would be around Rs 1 billion while completing the construction, he added. The Resort has seven highly-equipped villas. The villas have been built in a way the Heads of the States can be accommodated while hosting the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit. “The well-facilitated villas are fully modern and safe”, he said, adding luxurious villas are managed in a way that it can be charged 1000 US Dollars per villa per day. The Resort has 52 rooms, four big halls and well-appointed bar. A separate building has been arranged for casino. Likewise, park and swimming pools have been managed for party. The Resort is stretched over five bighas and 10 kattha land. The Resort is located nearby the main office of the Chitwan National Park.

Source: National News Agency Nepal