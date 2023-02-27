General

Actor Purna Bikram Shah a.k.a. Paul Shah who had been in police custody for a year on the conviction for rape has been freed.

A complaint was filed at the District Police, Tanahu last year (February 23, 2022) alleging him of raping a minor and on February 27 he himself surrendered to the Tanahu police.

The movie star had faced the case for the same offence at the Nawalpur Court as well which later pronounced him guilty on the pedophilia, slapping a jail term of two and half years and a fine of one million rupees against him.

He moved the High Court Pokhara challenging the court verdict. A division bench of High Court judges Dilli Raj Acharya and Shreedhara Kumari Pudasaini on Sunday gave him a clean chit citing that prosecutors' claim was not sufficient to prove him guilty.

Shah's lawyer senior advocate Kamala Mohan Wagle said he was acquitted of the charge as per the Patan High Court's verdict on Sunday.

However, the Tanahu Court had earlier granted him an acquittal on the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal