Health & Safety

The insurance companies will have to pay the COVID-19 insurance amount to the claimers within a week. A committee related to insurance payment coordination and monitoring committee in a meeting in the presence of Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel concluded to implement such decision today.

The insurance committee is agreed to establish hot line telephone and help desk services to study complains regarding the delay of insurance payment to the claimers. Minister Poudel also directed the concerned bodies to pay the insurance amount immediate following the process.

On the occasion, secretary at the Ministry Shishir Kumar Dhungana, Ram Sharan Pudasaini, Insurance Committee chair Chiranjeevi Chapagain among others were present.

Source: National News Agency Nepal