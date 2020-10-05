business, Trading

The Press Council Nepal has provided financial support to the needy journalists for their health treatment.

The welfare fund sub-committee under the state-owned council today decided to support 13 journalists acting on the applications seeking cooperation for the treatment.

Journalists Ghanashyam Acharya, Mahesh Prasad Awasthi, Kiran Man Bajracharya, Banarashi Barma, Sharmila BK, Hari Bahadur Lamjel, Ajay Santoshi Rai, Dhruba BC, Dipendra Sharma, Partiksha Sharma, Jeevan Kuamr Parajuli, Lal Prasad Chalaune and Armendra Kumar Yadav were provided with the support.

The meeting presided over by PCN acting chair Gopal Budhathoki took this decision today. The subcommittee comprising Rajesh Mishra, Dr Lochan Karki and Jhabindra Bhusal had recommended the names for the assistance. Each journalist received aid ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 30,000 in cash on the basis of their illness status and health reports. -------

Source: National News Agency Nepal