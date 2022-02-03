General

Press Council Nepal (PCN) has said its serious attention was drawn to the dissemination of unverified COVID-19 news capable of misleading the society citing the reference of World Health Organisation.

In a press statement today, the Council said such news content without factual verification was distributed by a news organisation and it was carried by others, too.

The media regulating state body wants each media and related bodies to cross check and verify information before preparing any news report and disseminating the content.

It stresses that every media should ensure the dissemination of accurate, balanced and fact-based information as unverified contents will misguide the society. The note is signed by Council Spokesperson Deepak Khanal. The Council has reminded media that Journalists’ Code of Conduct-2073 BS (first amendment, 2075 BS) mandates news organisations to cross check the creditability and facts of any news contents or external links before releasing them.

Source: National News Agency Nepal