BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital has formally inaugurated PCR lab at the hospital today.

The hospital, established in the name of BP Koirala, has formally opened the lab on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of BP Koirala. Puja Shrestha, a nurse of the hospital who tested positive for coronavirus and Chinese Medical Team leader Dr Zhang Wei jointly inaugurated the lab.

On the occasion, Hospital Chair Dr Nirmal Lamichhane, Executive Director Dr Dej Kumar Gautam, among others, were present. The hospital has brought the lab into operation from Sunday.

Gautam said that coronavirus test of 392 people has been conducted in the lab so far. The hospital has determined Rs 3,500 as the fee for PCR test. Test of 400 samples could be carried out in the lab every day. It would now be easier in treatment along with the operation of the lab.

Meanwhile, the hospital welcomed the 13th Chinese medical team today. The Chinese government has been sending 17-member team including 15 specialist doctors regularly for the past three years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal