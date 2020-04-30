General

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine installed at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences for testing for coronavirus is lying idle. The machine is unused for lack of the required kit, KAHS’ Teaching Hospital director Mangal Rawal said.

According to him the Academy is not in a position to use the PCR machine until they have the associated kit. “We have demanded kits with the government. We have the information that the kits would be made available by next Friday. The PCR tests will begin once the kits arrive,” he said.

The KAHS had urged the government to provide it with PCR machine before this. It had to purchase one from China after it seemed impossible from the government. Rawal said the PCR tests cannot be conducted in the absence of reagent and the kit, which the Hospital does not have with it at present. The Hospital has demanded 500 kits with the government.

Dr Rawal said 96 swab samples can be tested at one time using the PCR machine.

Source: National News Agency Nepal