General

A PCR negative report of a test carried out for Corona Virus in the last 72 hours is necessary for anyone to enter Syangja district effective today. The provision came into effect from midnight for those specially coming to the district from high-risk zone, said Chief District Officer Umesh Basnet.

Those without a PCR negative report will have to stay at the designated quarantine centre. This was decided by an all-party meeting considering the likelihood of a spread in the upcoming festivals, CDO Basnet said.

The order was issued as per the Local Administration Act, 2028 and Infectious Disease Act, 2020. Likewise, the local administration has urged residents of the district to not leave their home unless for urgent work, not gather and adopt all necessary health protocol.

Meanwhile, in the joint statement, the ruling Communist Party of Nepal and opposition Nepali Congress have expressed the commitment to not organize any gatherings, procession, mass meetings and formal programmes in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal