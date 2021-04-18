General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Dormani Poudel, has said that peace and security was the first priority for the Bagmati Province Government.

While inaugurating a newly-constructed building for the District Traffic Police Office in Hetauda on Sunday, CM Poudel opined to make the police well equipped and well trained.

Infrastructure, basic equipments and training would be ensured to police, Poudel added.

He said that the Province Government was constructing buildings for police posts in different places in the province with high priorities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal