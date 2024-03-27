Peace process to conclude according to national understanding: PM Dahal



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that the incumbent government was effortful to conclude the remaining works of peace process by forging a national understanding.

Meeting with the representatives of various organizations of the families of conflict-victims today in Singha Durbar, PM Dahal assured that the government was committed to comply with the court’s orders regarding the issues of investigation of the disappeared persons, truth and reconciliation commission.

Dahal admitted that the transitional justice related works have not been completed despite the will of the government. According to him, there were forces which would not allow the remaining works of peace process to be completed.

The Head of the Government informed that the government had taken forward the bills to carry out remaining works of the peace process.

Furthermore, he shared that the government was making efforts to provide employment to the family members of the conflict-victims, provide medical care

for people injured in conflict and to manage housing for them.

The PM reiterated that he was committed towards maintaining lasting peace by bringing the remaining works of peace process to a logical conclusion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal