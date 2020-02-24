General

Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has opined for effective and strong security management to ensure peace and prosperity in the society.

While inaugurating a newly constructed police post building here today, Minister Thapa argued that the peace was a base for development and prosperity.

Minister Thapa shared that the government was implementing a policy of one rural municipality: one area police post to enhance the security in the locality.

The police post building was constructed at a total cost of over 15 million rupees.

Source: National News Agency Nepal