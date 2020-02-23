General

The Human Rights and Peace Society (HUREPS) has staged a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Sunday, demanding stern action against the erring persons or racket in various sandals.

Demonstrators, including founding president of HUREPS Krishna Pahadi and its president Uttam Pudashaini among others staged an hour-long protest against the government's tendency to give immunity to the main culprits of various scandals such as aircrafts purchase, Balawatar land grab scam and the recent one security printing press procurement scam.

They demanded an immediate investigation into the security printing press procurement scandal and called for stern action against the culprits.

Outgoing Minister for Communications, Information and Technology Gokul Prasad Banskota had tendered his resignation on the moral ground following the revelation of an audio tape in connection to the security printing press procurement.

Furthermore, the demonstrators demanded removal of provisions in bills such as bill on information technology and the like presented in the parliaments that tended to curtail the freedom of expression.

Source: National News Agency Nepal