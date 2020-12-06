General

A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle in Shivasatakchi municipality of Jhapa last night. The accident took place at Jhiljhile road section of the east-west highway.

Ramesh Bista,30, a resident of Shivasatakchi municipality died in the incident, according to District Police Office. Seriously injured, Bista died during treatment at B&C hospital in Birtamode. Iswari Timsina, who was injured in the same incident, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The motorcycle rider escaped following the incident while the motorcycle has been impounded.

Meanwhile, in Udayapur, Hari Khadka,38, of Belaka municipality-8 died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday evening. The incident took place on the Madan Bhandari highway in Setikhola of the municipality.

Khadka was crossing the road when he was hit by the four-wheeler and died on the spot, District Police Office, Udayapur said. The driver ran away following the incident and a search has been launched to find the person, chief of Udayapur police Bhim Prasad Dahal said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal