General

After the earthquake in Patadewal of Khaptadchanna Rural Municipality-6 on Saturday evening again, the Nepal Police has been using loud speakers urging local residents to stay outside their houses.

The earthquake that occurred last Tuesday midnight had weakened the houses of the locals and hence the locals were asked to stay outdoors as aftershocks continue to take place, said Sub-Police Inspector Ram Bahadur Bam of Patadewal Police Station. It is a risk to stay inside the same houses after the earthquake on Saturday.

Residents in Patadewal, Rajkot, Tiune, Pujarigaon are currently staying outside their homes.

Even in ward no 5 of the same Rural Municipality, locals are sitting outside the house. Kul Prasad Joshi, a local resident, said that the houses that suffered damage in Tuesday’s earthquake were further damaged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, residents in the district headquarters Chainpur have spent the night in the ground of the Sudurpaschimanchal Boarding School.

Source: National News Agency Nepal