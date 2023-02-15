General

Nepal Police has made public four persons who allegedly looted various shops at Lotse Mall at Naya Bus Park in Gongabu.

The District Police Range Kathmandu paraded the accused at a press conference held here Wednesday. Chiran Regmi of Dailekh, Navin Khadgi of Kathmandu, Sujan Khatri of Rupandehi and Pradeep Basnet of Jhapa have been charged of being involved in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal informed that the search for the others involved in the incident is ongoing. Mobile telephones, chargers, recharge cards, earphones and other items inside the shops of the mall were looted in the vandalism that took place following a demonstration held by transport workers and entrepreneurs on Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal