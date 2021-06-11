General

People have thronged the district office of Food Management and Trade Company here to get rice. The Company has been selling the subsidized rice for four days.

The people used to get the subsidized rice only on the occasion of festival. But, it is provided this time due to lockdown. The rice is provided at 20 percent discount. It has been a huge relief especially to the daily wage earners and destitute community.

One Rane Badi said they were happy to have the rice in discount. "We make income by working throughout the day. But, the lockdown deprived us of work and it is difficult for us to buy the rice from market. The rice at lower price is the great assistance," he said, exuding happiness.

The people from district headquarters, Naumule Rural Municipality, Bhagawatimai Rural Municipality, Dullu Municipality, Bhairabi Rural Municipality, Mahabu Rural Municipality and others are gathered here.

Office chief Rana Bahadur Airi informed that more than 100 quintals of rice was sold till date. They are provided the subsidized rice from 10:00 am to 3:00pm.

A household is provided up to 25 kg of rice. House owner of respective family should produce citizenship for it. The people in a number of 50 to 60 visit the Office daily for the subsidized rice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal