The government has appealed to one and all not to conduct functions and programmes in public places as well as not to participate in such events.

The government has also asked everyone to remain sensitive by discharging the social responsibility and help to bring under the law to any of the activities taking places in the public places.

In a notice on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Population has sought support from every individual while urging to remain vigil.

Similarly, the Ministry has urged the broadcast media persons to mandatorily use face mask while reading news and doing interviews, and to avoid the news or coverage to those without masks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal