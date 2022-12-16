General

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has urged one and all to take precautions against increasing cold across the country.

As the Meteorological Forecasting Division said, many places in the eastern and central Terai plains and some places in the western plains report mist and fog in the morning and the atmosphere is likely to improve gradually in the afternoon. People have been asked to take preventions against this adversity.

At present there remains no specific weather system to cause rain in the country, according to the Division. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal