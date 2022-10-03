medical

People have been urged to take precautions against different health hazards while observing the Dashain festival.

Issuing a press statement today, the Sushil Koirala Memorial Foundation said the risk for COVID-19 still exists and it is necessary to take presentation against the infectious disease in course of celebrating the festival. Similarly, the dengue cases are on the rise and it is highly needed to be aware of possible risks while observing the festivals.

Extending best wishes on the occasion of the Bada Dashain, Tihar and Chhath festival, the Foundation established in commemoration of former Prime Minister Sushil Koirala has urged the people to actively and conscientiously exercise their right to vote in the elections of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly.

As the Foundation asserted, maximum voter turnout is essential in the elections to safeguard the constitution achieved following the people’s long struggle.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS