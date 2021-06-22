General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that people’s life was a top priority than anything else in the time of disaster.

At interaction programme in District Administration Office Chitwan, the former Prime Minister said that rescue of the affected community and their management as well as the tasks of risk reduction should be prioritized.

Politics should be the secondary thing during a disaster though political issue was more critical this time, he added.

Prachanda, who arrived here to take stock of the effects caused due to inundation from Narayani river, said that there still remain the risks of Narayani river and warned of a grave situation if timely steps were not initiated.

The current management efforts in Narayani river were insufficient, he said.

For the management of rivers, some legal provisions need revision adding that those laws were drafted in the past by considering the immediate time.

On a separate context, he said that the incumbent government has paid less heed to Chitwan district in regard to development activities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal