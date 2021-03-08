General

Local people’s representatives have facilitated a process required for obtaining Nepali citizenship certificate. The representatives on Sunday reached the District Administration Office Makwanpur to facilitate the process to the residents of remote Raksirang rural municipality for the same.

As many as 60 eligible people of Dhirang, Damrang, Garling and Juredhum of Raksirang rural municipality received citizenship certificates with the facilitation of the people’s representatives.

Province Assembly member Santa Bahadur Praja, rural municipality chair Rajkumar Malla and chairpersons of different wards as well as the people’s representatives provided facilitating support to the service recipients in obtaining the citizenship certificates.

Raksirang rural municipality chair Rajkumar Malla said the representatives offered facilitation to the local residents for citizenship certificates taking into consideration the prolonging process for the same.

People’s representatives had taken service recipients to the district administration with necessary documents by collecting data of those not obtaining citizenship certificates. Wards chairpersons had also provided recommendations for citizenship certificates putting their temporary service delivery point on the premises of the administration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal