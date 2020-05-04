Human Rights

The people’s representatives at Indrawati Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district have decided to donate their one-month’s salary and other perks to the fund set up locally to prevent and control COVID-19 and treat the infected ones.

A meeting held on May 3 decided to that end, according to Indrawati Rural Municipality Chairperson Banshalal Tamang. The ward chairperson of all 12 wards in the rural municipalities decided to extend cash support to the fund.

Furthermore, the government teachers and staffers in the rural municipalities have also chipped in their contribution for the cause, informed chief administrative officer of the rural municipality, Shree Krishna Poudel.

The teachers and staffers at officer level will donate equivalent to their five-day salaries while other government staffs in the rural municipality will provide their three days’ salaries.

The collected amount would be spent as per the need for the prevention and control of the deadly infection, the rural municipality said. —

Source: National News Agency