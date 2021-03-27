General

Chairman of Ratriya Janamorcha and former Deputy Prime Minister Chitra Bahadur KC has said that people's role was important to safeguard the nation's existence.

Releasing a book 'Nepal-India Relations' by the party's leader Manoj Bhatta here Saturday, KC said that people have more responsibilities to safeguard the country's sovereignty instead of those in the power. He said that Nepalis themselves have to develop our country instead of relying on others.

"It is needed to wage struggle against the wrong trends. The future generation is sure to suffer if we remained silent," he said, adding that India was interfering into Nepal's internal affairs repeatedly though the two countries have special relations.

Arguing that Indian interference was on the rise lately, leader KC urged all to protest against such interference.

Also speaking at the programme, writer Ratan Bhandari said Nepal-India relations were very complex. "We have a very good relation at the same time very complex one with India," he argued.

Similarly, writer Narendra Jung Peter called for timely review of the treaties and agreements signed between Nepal and India in the changed context.

Source: National News Agency Nepal