Key Issues, politics

Former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha suggested that people's wishes for the culture of the government and political parties obeying the constitution be honoured.

Lawmakers should protect the parliament at a time when there is a competition between the leadership of political parties and other power, he said at an event organised here jointly by the Nepal Law Society and Constitution Watch Group. "The court reinstated the dissolved parliament two time a year. It has however faced criticism. You have availed benefits of the parliament restoration. There is a situation wherein people have got nothing from it. Should not reforms be in place?" he said.

"One can agree or oppose verdicts of the court. But there no meaning in delivering satires."

CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Barsha Man Pun said that positive results would yield when there a good culture in political parties and a constitutional custom in the whole system and while democratising the society.

Likewise, Nepali Congress leader Pushpa Bhusal said that the party has embraced challenges and opportunities that have come with the development in the country's politics.

CPN (UML) leader Khimlal Bhattarai commented that anomalies in politics have added up as a result of opposing the decision to go to the elections and a groupism with the UML against party chair KP Sharma Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal